Watch as reporter Catherine Musgrove attempts the TikTok freeze-dried Skittles trend
It's all over social media, so why not give it a go?
If you've been anywhere near social media recently, or have kids, then you'll know about freeze-dried sweets.
People are freeze-drying more or less anything, with the crispy texture said to enhance flavour and enjoyment.
It's claimed that Skittles are a good starting point for anyone wanting to try the new fad - and that you can even do it in the comfort of your own home.
Never one to miss out on a fad, reporter Catherine Musgrove gave it a go. Watch the video to see if it was a success.