Watch as I nearly ruin bedroom furniture attempting a Mrs Hinch-style makeover

What happens when you’re impulsive and impatient like me is that you think you can take on a ‘simple’ DIY project with no experience, and complete it in a few hours.

Then you get bored and realise it can go horribly wrong.

It nearly did for me last week, when I decided to do a Mrs Hinch-style makeover of dated bedroom furniture in my spare room. I’d seen articles about other people sanding down wood and achieving great results for peanuts, and TikTok makes it look easy.

So off I popped to B&Q, and had a go.

Well, it wasn’t so quick and it wasn’t so easy. I picked very fiddly units (that’s my excuse and I’m sticking with it), and I had to have two goes before I was even half-satisfied with the results. After spending about £60 on bits.

Now I have to do the other one to match....