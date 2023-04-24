News you can trust since 1873
Watch as firefighters tackle huge blaze at a hotel on Blackpool Promenade

Video footage shows the moment firefighters attempted to tackle a large blaze at a derelict hotel on Queen's Promenade in Blackpool.

By Iain Lynn
Published 24th Apr 2023, 17:13 BST- 1 min read

A dozen fire engines were called to the New Hacketts Hotel on Monday afternoon (April 24) following reports of a fire at the abandoned property.

Residents reported seeing large gusts of smoke from around 3pm, and at 4:50pm.

At the time, a Lancashire Police spokesman said the matter remained with Lancashire Fire and Rescue to conduct an investigation to establish cause of the fire

