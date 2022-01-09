Washing machine goes up in flames inside Cleveleys commercial building
Four fire engines were called to extinguish a washing machine after it went up in flames in Cleveleys.
Firefighters from Bispham, Blackpool, and Fleetwood were called to a commercial building in Warren Drive at around 3.35 am today (January 29).
Crews discovered a washing machine well alight inside the storeroom of the property when they arrived.
Firefighters equipped with four breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the flames.
The fire service reported no injuries.
Crews were at the scene for approximately 40 minutes.
