Warning after scammers posing as police in Lancashire try to con pensioners out of money

Police have warned people to be alert after a new scam emerged in the last few days.
By Richard Hunt
Published 17th Feb 2024, 08:50 GMT
Updated 17th Feb 2024, 08:56 GMT
Scammers attempted to con two elderly people out of money in Lancashire by posing as police officers. Now Lancashire Constabulary has issued an urgent warning to the county's residents - especially those with vulnerable family members - to be vigilant.

Both victims, from Blackburn, received a call from someone who introduced themselves as a police officer.

The fraudster tried to convince the victims that their bank cards had been used in a fraud scam and asked for personal information from the victims.

Lancashire Police said: "Thankfully, neither victim lost any money, and both incidents were reported to us and are currently being investigated."

How to avoid being scammed

Anyone who has been a victim of fraud is advised to contact their bank straightaway on the official number to .safeguard your account.

People who have concerns should ring 101 or contact Action Fraud. 

