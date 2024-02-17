Warning after scammers posing as police in Lancashire try to con pensioners out of money
and live on Freeview channel 276
Scammers attempted to con two elderly people out of money in Lancashire by posing as police officers. Now Lancashire Constabulary has issued an urgent warning to the county's residents - especially those with vulnerable family members - to be vigilant.
Both victims, from Blackburn, received a call from someone who introduced themselves as a police officer.
The fraudster tried to convince the victims that their bank cards had been used in a fraud scam and asked for personal information from the victims.
Lancashire Police said: "Thankfully, neither victim lost any money, and both incidents were reported to us and are currently being investigated."
How to avoid being scammed
Anyone who has been a victim of fraud is advised to contact their bank straightaway on the official number to .safeguard your account.