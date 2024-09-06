The sun is set to make an appearance across the Fylde coast this weekend.

Whilst the southern half of the UK experiences pulses of heavy rain over the next few days, sunnier skies further north will allow temperatures to rise well above average in places.

Temperatures are set to reach a toasty 23C on Saturday and 20C on Sunday, with the weather set to stay dry but cloudy at times.

Temperatures are set to reach 23C on the Fylde coast this weekend | Contributed

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: “Repeated areas of rain are likely to affect southern Britain over the next few days, generating some localised impacts into the weekend. We currently have a yellow weather warning for rain in place, and there’s potential for further warnings this weekend.

“It’s a different story further north though, as high pressure brings warmer and sunnier conditions, with higher-than-average temperatures, particularly across parts of western Scotland.

“Eastern areas are likely to be cooler and at times, cloudier due to winds blowing off the North Sea.”

Here’s the weather forecast for the Fylde coast:

Saturday, September 7

It will be a murky start in places. Plenty of sunshine will develop during the morning.

Apart from a small chance of an afternoon shower, further warm sunshine is expected.

Maximum temperature 23C. Minimum temperature 15C.

Sunday, September 8

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning.

Maximum temperature 20C. Minimum temperature 13C.

Monday, September 9

Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening.

Maximum temperature 16C. Minimum temperature 12C.

Tuesday, September 10

Light showers throughout most of the day.

Maximum temperature 15C. Minimum temperature 10C.

Wednesday, September 11

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning.

Maximum temperature 14C. Minimum temperature 9C.

Thursday, September 12

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon.

Maximum temperature 14C. Minimum temperature 10C.

Friday, September 13

A cloudy day.

Maximum temperature 16C.