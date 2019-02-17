'Wanted man' arrested after 130mph drama on M6 in Lancashire

Have your say

Lancashire police carried out an operation to arrest an offender driving at speeds of more than 130mph.

The fleeing driver, in a stolen silver BMW, was pursued along the M6 before being "boxed in" by police vehicles just off Junction 34 at Lancaster.

The TPAC operation in Lancaster

The driver and two other male occupants were arrested at the scene.

Lancs Road Police posted photos of the successful conclusion of the operation and tweeted: "Reaching speeds in excess of 130mph this driver was wanted.

"Recall to prison, driving a stolen vehicle from a burglary, possess an offensive weapon, no docs, drug driving and other driving offences,

"Stopped using TPAC tactics."

Tactical Pursuit And Containment describes training for managing and terminating police pursuits.

TPAC embodies several methods of stopping fleeing vehicles, including rolling roadblocks, use of spike strips, and the "box and stop" containment method.