‘Vulnerable’ missing Blackpool man, 78, found 'safe and well'
An urgent appeal was launched by police to help find a missing 78-year-old man from Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 3:42 pm
Updated
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 7:52 pm
An appeal was launched to find David White after he went missing at around 9.30am on Thursday morning (March 17).
Police said they were “growing increasingly concerned for his welfare” and urged anyone with information to come forward.
In an update posted at 5.40pm, officers confirmed David was “found safe and well in the resort”.
“Thanks to everyone who shared our appeals to find him,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.