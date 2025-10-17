Vue Cinema staff in Cleveleys respond to closure concerns

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 17th Oct 2025, 10:34 BST
Cleveleys cinema staff have issued a response to reports of closure concerns.

Rumours were swiring on social media that Vue Cinema in Cleveleys located on the North Promenade could be closing.

Vue Cinema in Cleveleys is not closing down.placeholder image
Vue Cinema in Cleveleys is not closing down. | Google

One person asked: “Has the Vue in Cleveleys closed down? Not showing in the app or on their webpage.”

However, updating their customers, a spokesperson for the business said this was not the case.

A spokesperson for Vue said: “I can confirm that Vue Cleveleys is open and operating.”

The Vue cinema in Cleveleys has been open since 2006, making it approximately 19 years old. It is located at the Jubilee Leisure Park on the Cleveleys seafront and is an eight-screen multiplex cinema.

Vue has other sites in Lancashire sites including Accrington, Blackburn and Lancaster.

It is currently showing movies such as Black Phone 2 and Tron: Ares.

