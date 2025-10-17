Cleveleys cinema staff have issued a response to reports of closure concerns.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rumours were swiring on social media that Vue Cinema in Cleveleys located on the North Promenade could be closing.

Vue Cinema in Cleveleys is not closing down. | Google

One person asked: “Has the Vue in Cleveleys closed down? Not showing in the app or on their webpage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, updating their customers, a spokesperson for the business said this was not the case.

A spokesperson for Vue said: “I can confirm that Vue Cleveleys is open and operating.”

The Vue cinema in Cleveleys has been open since 2006, making it approximately 19 years old. It is located at the Jubilee Leisure Park on the Cleveleys seafront and is an eight-screen multiplex cinema.

Vue has other sites in Lancashire sites including Accrington, Blackburn and Lancaster.

It is currently showing movies such as Black Phone 2 and Tron: Ares.