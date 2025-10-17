Vue Cinema staff in Cleveleys respond to closure concerns
Rumours were swiring on social media that Vue Cinema in Cleveleys located on the North Promenade could be closing.
One person asked: “Has the Vue in Cleveleys closed down? Not showing in the app or on their webpage.”
However, updating their customers, a spokesperson for the business said this was not the case.
A spokesperson for Vue said: “I can confirm that Vue Cleveleys is open and operating.”
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
The Vue cinema in Cleveleys has been open since 2006, making it approximately 19 years old. It is located at the Jubilee Leisure Park on the Cleveleys seafront and is an eight-screen multiplex cinema.
Vue has other sites in Lancashire sites including Accrington, Blackburn and Lancaster.
It is currently showing movies such as Black Phone 2 and Tron: Ares.