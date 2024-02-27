News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Volunteers needed for Bispham Gala as plans get under way

Plans for Bispham Gala are already under way - but the summer spectacle needs volunteers.
By Richard Hunt
Published 27th Feb 2024, 18:35 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 18:41 GMT
Bispham Gala in a previous yearBispham Gala in a previous year
Bispham Gala in a previous year

The Gala celebrates its 127th year this summer and plenty of fun activities are being planned.

Just two years ago the event celebrated its 125th anniversary with a bumper edition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was even more special as the annual jamboree, whichg always features a colourfu lparade full of floats, had been cancelled for the previous two years because of the Covid lockdowns.

But one things the event really needs this is a team of volunteers to ensure it can go ahead.

The big event is due to take place on Saturday July 20.

A Bispham Gala spokesman said: "We are looking for volunteers to help out for a few hours (10.30 am 3.30 pm) on Saturday July 20, to mainly assist with road closures.

"If anyone can spare the time it will be much appreciated. All information will be sent to you via email. "

Volunteers must be over 18 due to insurance 

Please contact [email protected] for further information

Related topics:Volunteers