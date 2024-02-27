Bispham Gala in a previous year

The Gala celebrates its 127th year this summer and plenty of fun activities are being planned.

Just two years ago the event celebrated its 125th anniversary with a bumper edition.

It was even more special as the annual jamboree, whichg always features a colourfu lparade full of floats, had been cancelled for the previous two years because of the Covid lockdowns.

But one things the event really needs this is a team of volunteers to ensure it can go ahead.

The big event is due to take place on Saturday July 20.

A Bispham Gala spokesman said: "We are looking for volunteers to help out for a few hours (10.30 am 3.30 pm) on Saturday July 20, to mainly assist with road closures.

"If anyone can spare the time it will be much appreciated. All information will be sent to you via email. "

Volunteers must be over 18 due to insurance