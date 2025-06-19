Vital repairs for two Fylde coast high schools thanks to funding boost

Two high schools on the Fylde coast will be able to carry out vital repairs thanks to a share in a regional funding boost of over £54m.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baines School and Hodgson Academy, both in Poulton, are now able to benefit from the funding pot, which is the North West's slice of a national £470m from the DfE's Condition Improvement Fund.

In the case of Hodgson, on Moorland Road, the funds will be used to carry out the second phase of electrical rewiring of the main teaching buildings, as well as renewal of flat roof coverings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baines School and Hodgson Academy have both benefited from vital funding for school building repairs | Third party

At Baines, on High Cross Road, the funds will help with roof repairs to T block .

Schools across the country often need crucial repairs but funding for the work is always an issue. Now the vital repairs can go ahead and the two Poulton schools are two out of 25 in Lancashire to benefit from the fund.

County Councillor Matthew Salter, cabinet member for Education and Skills, said: "We welcome this vital funding from the Condition Improvement Fund that will facilitate crucial repair work in these Lancashire schools to enable to them continue to operate safely with little risk of disruption to young people's education.

"It is essential that school buildings are kept in good repair to ensure they remain a safe place for young people, teachers and the whole school community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will continue to seek more vital support for our schools, in order to show children that their education matters, their futures matter, and that they can get the best possible start in life."

Small academy trusts and VA schools as well as sixth form colleges nationally applied for a slice of the funding in an annual bidding round, while a limited number of expansion schemes were also available nationwide through the scheme.

A different funding pot, known as School Condition Allocation, is available to local authorities, larger multi-academy trusts (MATs) and larger VA school bodies.