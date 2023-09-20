Finally Michael Whalley was arrested in Blackpool when police found him in possession of “Fortress“ black leather gloves with lead ball bearings stitched in the knuckles.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Tik Tok menace who-saw one of his dangerous stunts go viral has appeared at court.

Michael Whalley was filmed by his pals as he “surfed” along Scarborough seafront on the roof of a moving fire engine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whalley’s other filmed stunts including breaking into a McDonalds outlet in Leeds.

Wearing a ski mask he went into the kitchen area and dipped a broom into a working deep fat fryer putting the staff and building at risk of a serious fire.

Whalley also admitted being involved in a filmed masked raid on a Leeds shopping centre.

Finally he was arrested in Blackpool when police found him in possession of “Fortress“ black leather gloves with lead ball bearings stitched in the knuckles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers in Blackpool spotted Whalley in a Mercedes car on Central Drive by police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the nearby petrol station the car was halted and Whalley and his friends searched. Whalley had the gloves described in court as offensive weapons which he admitted were his .

He told police: "They are not illegal I bought them on E bay from a supplier."

The court heard details of the fire engine incident which proved a Tik Tik hit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whalley and two friends had been hanging round a fire engine which was on a training exercise.

The crew thought the trio might tamper with the engine so they decided to move on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was on their journey along the bay that the driver Georgina Estill - who was on her first watch-realised Whalley was on the roof of the moving vehicle.

In a statement she said: ”I was worried about the man’s safety and the safety of pedestrians some of them children.

“I did not know whether he had tampered with equipment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

When her vehicle halted Whalley came down and one of his friends who had filmed it, told her: ”You can’t prove owt… I will wrap this boot around your head.”

The court heard Whalley was on police bail at the time in March 2023.

The fire woman’s statement added: ”I felt intimidated and degraded at a time I was responsible for my crew.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adrian Williams defending said: ”His behaviour was reckless done for self publicity on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His family are mortified by his actions. He no longer sees his co-defendants or has stopped using g social media.”

Sentencing Whalley at Blackpool Magistrates Court District Judge Richard Thompson told him: "You committed offences going round the country filming yourself putting others at risk.

"You are young immature but you might finally have realised the seriousness of what you have been doing."