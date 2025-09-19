Violent yob who terrorised housing estate jailed and banned from Blackpool streets
Arran Harper, 37, of no fixed abode, was given the five-year CBO at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on September 8 following a string of offences including anti-social behaviour, violence, drug offences and possession of a bladed article.
Under the order, Harper is banned from entering the Kincraig Estate – bordered by Ashfield Road, Kincraig Road (including Kincraig Place), Portee Road and the Kincraig Nature Reserve – as well as Luton Road in Blackpool.
He is also prohibited from using threatening or abusive behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm, or distress to others.
In addition, Harper was sentenced to six months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a bladed article.
Sergeant Thomas Higgs, from Blackpool’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Through the use of Criminal Behaviour Orders, we can look to prevent and deter an individual from committing further crimes, whilst also protecting the community from Harpers criminal activity.
“The successful application of this CBO was a culmination of the work of a lot of teams, plus support from Blackpool Coastal Housing and Blackpool Council.
“We hope that, through restricting Harpers movement and behaviours in Blackpool, we can offer residents some reassurance that we will tackle repeat offending robustly with the support of partner agencies.”