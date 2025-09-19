Violent yob who terrorised housing estate jailed and banned from Blackpool streets

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Sep 2025, 16:56 BST
A violent offender who caused fear on a Blackpool housing estate has been jailed and handed a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) to keep him away from local communities.

Arran Harper, 37, of no fixed abode, was given the five-year CBO at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on September 8 following a string of offences including anti-social behaviour, violence, drug offences and possession of a bladed article.

Most Popular

Under the order, Harper is banned from entering the Kincraig Estate – bordered by Ashfield Road, Kincraig Road (including Kincraig Place), Portee Road and the Kincraig Nature Reserve – as well as Luton Road in Blackpool.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Arran Harper has been jailed after causing fear on a Blackpool housing estateplaceholder image
Arran Harper has been jailed after causing fear on a Blackpool housing estate | Lancashire Police

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

He is also prohibited from using threatening or abusive behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm, or distress to others.

In addition, Harper was sentenced to six months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a bladed article.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sergeant Thomas Higgs, from Blackpool’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Through the use of Criminal Behaviour Orders, we can look to prevent and deter an individual from committing further crimes, whilst also protecting the community from Harpers criminal activity.

“The successful application of this CBO was a culmination of the work of a lot of teams, plus support from Blackpool Coastal Housing and Blackpool Council.

“We hope that, through restricting Harpers movement and behaviours in Blackpool, we can offer residents some reassurance that we will tackle repeat offending robustly with the support of partner agencies.”

Related topics:LancashireLancashire PoliceBlackpoolPoliceCBO
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice