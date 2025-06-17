A man who endangered the life of a seriously ill baby and assaulted three NHS workers during a chaotic outburst at Blackpool Victoria Hospital has been jailed.

Andrew Phillips went to Blackpool Victoria Hospital as a patient on January 28.

It is believed he took cocaine while there.

After being taken to the resuscitation department, he became aggressive and attempted to enter areas where other patients were receiving care.

Despite warnings from staff, Phillips barged past a paramedic and nurse and entered a cubicle where an 11-month-old baby was being treated.

He threw a chair out of the room and fell onto the baby’s IV and oxygen lines, pulling at them.

As staff rushed to protect the baby, Phillips grabbed one nurse by the arm, fracturing her arm and wrist.

He also punched and kicked at others, injuring a second nurse who suffered a bruised ankle.

The baby was not harmed by Phillips’ actions.

Phillips, 26, of Grange Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm, assault causing actual bodily harm and affray.

He was sentenced to an extended prison term totalling 54 months at Preston Crown Court.

Det Con Alexa Taylor, of Blackpool CID, said: “I welcome the prison sentence imposed on Andrew Phillips.

“I hope the sentence sends a clear message that the police and courts will not tolerate disturbances on hospital grounds and attacks on our colleagues within the NHS.

“Hospitals, NHS staff and paramedics provide care to the sick, injured and vulnerable, and should not be assaulted or put at risk while they are working.”