Violent attacks on Lancashire’s firefighters in locations from Blackpool to Burnley are totally “unaceptable”, the service says after figures were released..

In one incident in March last year, firefighters were set upon as they went about their business of trying to put out a fire on the Kincraig estate in Bispham.

Other physical attacks have occurred in Blackpool since 2021 and elsewhere across the county.

Firefighters have voiced concerns because there has been a worrying increase in violence against crew members in the UK over the past year.

Before leaving his role in January, Fire Brigades Union general secretary Matt Wrack called for greater trust and protection for firefighters after responding to data collected by Legal Expert.

Mr Wrack said: “Firefighters must be able to respond to emergencies everywhere without fear of abuse or injury from attacks.

"It is vital that fire and rescue services retain and build trust with local communities, but community engagement projects have been cut while firefighters are sent out with fewer resources and smaller crews.”

The data has revealed the extent of attacks on firefighters in the county, as its fire service recorded 12 incidents involving crew members being assaulted during operations.

In response to a Freedom of Information request by Legal Expert, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) shared details of violent acts that occurred between November 2019 and March 2024.

A spokesman for LFRS said this week : “It is incomprehensible that anyone would try to harm those who are there to help others.

“Although attacks on firefighters in Lancashire are rare, any incident of abuse is totally unacceptable and we will work with the police to bring those responsible to justice."

The physical attacks on firefighters in Lancashire were:

November 2019 - Countess Street, Accrington

January 2020 - Burnley Road East, Rossendale

January 2020 - Burnley Road East, Rossendale

April 2020 - Fern Gore Avenue, Accrington

May 2020 - Johnsons Farm, Tarleton

August 2020 - Princess Gardens, Feniscowles

August 2021 - Newton Drive, Blackpool

August 2021 - Queen Victoria Road, Burnley

March 2022 - The Long Causeway, Burnley

September 2023 - Park Lee Road, Blackburn

November 2023 - Brighton Avenue, Blackpool

March 2024 - Beattock Place, Blackpool

Fortunately, LFRS confirmed that none of the incidents required a staff member to attend hospital or take sickness leave.

But statitstics published by the Home Office indicate that there were 96 injuries suffered from attacks during operational incidents in the UK in 2023/24 alone.

Not only was this a rise of more than 25% on the year before, but it was the highest figure recorded in any of the past 15 years, and a 284% increase on the 25 cases noted in 2014/15.

