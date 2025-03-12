Fans of vinyl records are in for a treat in Blackpool this weekend.

Blackpool Record Fair organisers are staging their biggest event yet, with dealers from across the north of England booked in to attend.

The event is taking place at Abingdon Street Market on Saturday (March 15), from 10am to 5pm.

With demand for vinyl growing again, including a burgeoning interest in the under-30s, the event is expected to draw in collectors and the curious from across the area.

The vinyl market in 2023 experienced a 11.7% year-on-year rise to 5.9 million units, up from a 2.9% increase the previous year, with vinyl fans citing factors such as a deeper, richer sound as well as the look and feel of vinyl.

A spokesman for Blackpool Record Fair said: “There will be literally thousands of used and new records for sale, from £3 bargains to eye watering scarce rarities.

“People are welcome to come and join us for the second Blackpool record fair of 2025. This is the biggest one yet. More tables, more records, more dealers.”