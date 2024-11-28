Views sought on future development of Blackpool's Stanley Park

Blackpool Council is seeking views on a draft masterplan for Stanley Park.

The Stanley Park masterplan provides a detailed approach to highlight the restoration and preservation of this unique and nationally important historical park.

It also provides a future vision for the management and development of its key features to ensure its longevity.

Blackpool Council has shared how they're planning to upkeep, preserve and improve Stanley Park | Terry Robinson

Coun Jane Hugo, Cabinet Member for Climate Change, said: “I am pleased to share with residents our plans to upkeep, preserve and improve Stanley Park.

“The park is much loved by locals and visitors alike, it is treasured by many people for many varied reasons.

“I encourage everyone to view the draft masterplan and submit their valuable feedback on the proposals. Public engagement is vital to ensure we can keep Stanley Park serving the people of Blackpool for years to come.”

The 390-acre, Grade II listed park is often referred to as the jewel in Blackpool’s crown. It has a unique character blending architecture, horticulture and recreation.

At the centre of the masterplan is the need to preserve the park's historic and ecological heritage.

The renovation requirements of these significant features are highlighted in the draft plans as well as the steps needed to maintain them.

It also includes details on potential future projects for the park including improvements to the tennis pavilion, play area, basketball courts and rose garden.

Nigel Patterson, Chair of Friends of Stanley Park, said: “We are delighted to share this consultation with residents and visitors at Stanley Park Visitor Centre.

“We welcome the development of the plan, which lays out how the park will develop over the next ten years while sensitively preserving its many historic features.”

The draft masterplan will be on display in the Stanley Park Visitor Centre as well as being accessible on the council’s website.

Residents have been encouraged to view the draft masterplan and submit their feedback on the proposals | Blackpool Council

The Friends of Stanley Park will be available at the centre throughout December to discuss the masterplan.

The centre is open Tuesday - Sunday between 11am and 3pm.

Residents, visitors and stakeholders can submit their comments by completing and submitting a feedback form.

They can also submit comments online at: www.blackpool.gov.uk/SPmasterplan

The council will consider all feedback from the public on the proposals in January 2025 before the masterplan is finalised.