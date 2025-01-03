Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

King of thriller’s Harlan Coben dropped his New Year’s Day thriller Missing You on Netflix to rave reviews - but many were quick to point out the same thing.

The story centres around Detective Kat Donovan whose fiancé Josh went missing 11 years ago.

Now, swiping profiles on a dating app, she suddenly sees his face and her world explodes all over again.

Josh's reappearance will force her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past.

SPOILER ALERT

While viewers praised the gripping series, some felt a little disappointed by the ending, which saw Kat's ex Josh revealed as her dad Clint's killer.

Clint, who was a corrupt cop and having a secret affair with his lover Parker [Cyril Nri], had confronted Aqua [Mary Malone] and begged her not to tell Kat about his affair when things got violent. Josh walked in as the pair engaged in a struggle and ended up stabbing Clint.

The final moments of the episode saw Kat stroke Josh's finger as the pair sat beside each other, reeling from the latter's shocking confession.

Taking to social media, one person said: "Missing You on Netflix started so strong but wow I was very disappointed by the last episode.”

Another added: “What a letdown. I won't spoil it for you but damn! It had everything, intrigue, a good plot, intense, a guessing game & then, nada."

Lancashire actor Steve Pemberton also has a sinister role in the new thriller series which also stars I’m a Celeb’s GK Barry in a cameo role.

Harlan Coben is an American best selling author of suspense novels, 62, who has gripped audiences with his twists and turns signed a multi-million-dollar contract with a five-year term with Netflix to turn 14 of his novels, which would be developed into original Netflix shows or movies.

His last Netflix thriller Fool Me Once starring Michelle Keegan and Joanna Lumley was the seventh most-viewed English language Netflix series to date, with 98.2 million viewers and 630 million hours watched.

He also announced he will be collaborating with Hollywood Oscar winning actress Reese Witherspoon, 48, on a suspense novel which details of are currently under wraps.