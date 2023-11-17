These were the scenes on the beach in South Shore after a pilot was forced to make an emergency landing last night (Thursday, November 16).

Police and coastguard crews rushed to the scene after the small two-seat single-engine aircraft touched down next to South Shore Promenade at around 7pm.

Lancashire Police and HM Coastguard were called to the scene, opposite Mother Hubbard’s fish and chips, and efforts swiftly got under way to rescue the plane before high tide.

A TikTok video by Lisa Lou Bel, who runs holiday rental apartmetns nearby, shows the first police officers arriving on the scene as reports of the stricken plane came in.

Rescue crews recovering the plane after it was forced to make an emergency landing on the beach in South Shore last night (Thursday, November 16). (Picture by Tatiana Dunderdale)

You can find more footage on Lisa’s TikTok page here.