Video shows plane making emergency landing on Blackpool beach
Police and coastguard crews rushed to the scene after the small two-seat single-engine aircraft touched down next to South Shore Promenade at around 7pm.
Lancashire Police and HM Coastguard were called to the scene, opposite Mother Hubbard’s fish and chips, and efforts swiftly got under way to rescue the plane before high tide.
A TikTok video by Lisa Lou Bel, who runs holiday rental apartmetns nearby, shows the first police officers arriving on the scene as reports of the stricken plane came in.
