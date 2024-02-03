Video: Have you seen this man? Police appeal for info after woman sexually assaulted twice in serious incident
Police are appealing for information which could aid their investigation into a serious sexual assault which took place in Burnley.
At around 3.45pm on January 29, 2024, a 17-year-old girl was approached by a man on Colne Road near to Sainsbury’s in Burnley. She was led to Bank Parade where she was subjected to a serious sexual assault. She was then subjected to a second serious sexual assault by the same man on Church Street.
Officers have since been 'thoroughly investigating behind the scenes since this was reported'. Police say that, while they understand that the details may be 'alarming', they have been following a number of lines of enquiry and are now asking for help in identifying the man, who is white with dark facial hair, pictured. He was also wearing dark clothing.