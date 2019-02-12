VIDEO: Camper van 'with gas cylinders on board' catches fire in Norbreck driveway

Have your say

Firefighters have been called out to a camper van on fire in the driveway of a Norbreck house.

Two crews from Bispham and Fleetwood were called to Mossom Lane at 3.53pm, and arrived at 4pm.

Picture by James Dean

The camper van is three feet away from the house, and has gas cylinders on board, a fire service spokesman said.

Two further fire crews from Blackpool were called due to the van's proximity to the house.

The fire spread to a detached garage. Four firefighters using breathing equipment used water jets to fight the blaze.

Firefighters remain at the scene.

No casualties have been reported.