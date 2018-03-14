VIDEO: Blackpool Pleasure Beach's new Icon rollercoaster being tested ahead of grand opening

Blackpool Pleasure Beach's new £16.25m rollercoaster Icon is being tested ahead of its official opening.

A clip showing the white-knuckle ride in action was shared online this morning by attraction boss Amanda Thompson, who tweeted: "Just thought you may want to see #icons first test run"

Testing, which is being done using weighted water ballasts, will last for a 'couple of weeks', a Pleasure Beach spokesman said, which a launch date expected to be announced shortly after.

Hotly-anticipated Icon is set to be the UK's first double-launch rollercoaster, and has seen dozens of people working throughout the winter to hoist hundreds of tonnes of grey steel track into position.

It will give adrenaline junkies two powerful thrusts of acceleration during the ride, and will reach heights of 88.5 feet and drops of up to 82 feet.