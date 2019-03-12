Victoria Hospital worker honoured with top award

Have your say

A Fylde coast hospital worker has been honoured with a top national award.

Communications officer Alma Stewart – based at Blackpool Victoria Hospital – won the Everyday Hero Award, in the corporate functions category, in the Unsung Hero Awards.

The Unsung Hero Awards is the only national awards scheme for non-medical and non-clinical NHS and healthcare staff and volunteers.

Alma said: “I’m absolutely chuffed to bits to win the award, especially as it was for our #NHS70 campaign and included some of the Fylde coast’s most famous celebrities.

“I thank Nigel Fort for nominating me – we had an amazing night.”

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust also had another two nominations for awards.

The facilities team was shortlisted – in conjunction with Unison – for its Cloak of Poppies campaign which saw 28,000 handmade poppies cover a 5:1 scale model of the Menin Gate in Blackpool Victoria Hospital’s main entrance, to celebrate the anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Volunteer Jo Haythornthwaite was nominated for her tireless work to promote organ donation across the Fylde coast.

The Unsung Hero Awards aims to offer NHS staff the opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated, no matter their pay band.

The gala awards ceremony was held at Manchester’s Hilton Hotel and special guests included Coronation Street actor Antony Cotton, who plays Sean Tully in the serial drama.