Veteran councillor from Fleetwood retiring from Lancashire County Council role

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The County Councl elections may be in full swing but for once, veteran councillor Alan Vincent won’t be involved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 71 year old, who has been in the thick of local politics for some 40 years, is stepping down from the County Council and will not be contesting the Cleveleys South and Carleton seat.

Alan has been a prominent figure at County Hall in recent years, holding the role of deputy leader of the Conservative-run council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Veteran councillor Alan Vincent retiring from Lancashire County Council role | Lancashgire County Council

He cut his teeth back in the early 1980s at Wyre borough-level, serving wards in his native Fleetwood, before standing for a seat at the County Council.

His retirement comes at a time when big changes are coming to local government.

Lancashire County Council, Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council, and Blackpool Council have formed a Combined County Authority (CCA) and will be looking to implement the necessary changes in the time ahead.

It is a move which Alan very much welcomes, but he sees a great deal of work ahead and after decades of long days as a councillor, he feels it is the right time to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I feelI’ve done my bit after 40 in local government politics and I think that’s enough.

“I’m 72 at the next birthday and I thought it was time to call it a day.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my involvement - I think anything you can do to try and help people and make things better for local communities is a really good thing.

“If anyone was thinking of giving it a try and would definitely recommend them to go for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If they're interested in local politics and want to serve their communities, it is incredibly rewarding.”

County Hall in Preston | National World

He has cautionary words for those looking to enter at County Council level first.

He said: “Most meetings are in the daytime, contrary to what many people believe, and you do need to put in the time.

“That’s why many of the people who are involved tend to be retired.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of all the projects Alan has been involved with as a councillor over the past four decades, he hails the CCA move as the one he is most proud of.

He said: “It has been in the pipeline for the last 15 years and never got off the ground - I think that has been very detrimental to Lancashire.

“The Government seems to favour bigger authorities and it will lead to more money coming in, which can be invested in a range of projects.

“I’m proud that we have been able to come to an agreement with Blackburn and Vlackpool - we’ve worked very well with them so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's just important that the transition is handled correctly and that the people the authority is serving are behind what is happening."

Aln will be spending more time with his family and looking at possible voluntary projects in the near future.

Does he have any predictions about the election results?

He said: "It's difficult to say how things will actually go when it comes to people casting their vote, i thin k it could be close.

"I'm expecting a low turn-out. I think one of the challenges ahead is how to get people more interested in local politics again and in their communities."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Polling stations are open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday May 1, 2025.

Remember: for the first time at a Lancashire County Council election, you will also need to bring with you suitable photo ID if you are voting in person at a polling station – such as a driving licence, passport or a bus pass for older or disabled people.

WYRE

Cleveleys East

Sarah Punshon – Green Party

James Crawford – Reform UK

Andrea Kay – Conservatives

Harry Thomas Swatton – Labour

Current member: Council Andrea Kay

Cleveleys South and Carleton

Luke Meeks – Green Party

Ian Northwood – Conservatives

Rebecca Potter – Liberal Democrats

Jan Schofield – Reform UK

Peter David Wright – Labour

Current member: Coun Alan Vincent (Con) standing down

Fleetwood East

Daniel Neil Bye – Green Party

Sandra Finch – Liberal Democrats

JJ Fitzgerald – Conservatives

David Charles Shaw – Reform UK

Victoria Jane Ruth Wells – Labour

Curently vacant

Fleetwood West and Cleveleys West

Mary Juliet Belshaw – Labour

Stephen Clarke – Conservatives

Georgia Everill – Green Party

Alice Jones – Reform UK

Joanne Joyner – Liberal Democrats

Current member: Stephen Clarke (Con)

Poulton-le-Fylde

Alf Clempson – Conservatives

Barbara Ann Mead-Mason – Green Party

Cheryl Jane Raynor – Labour

Paul Ellison – Reform UK

Jayden Gaskin – Independent

Sean Little – Liberal Democrats

Current member: Alf Clempson (Con)

Thornton and Hambleton

Nigel Alderson – Reform UK

Jeremy Dable – Liberal Democrats

James Matthew Mason – Labour

Monique Rembowski – Green Party

John Samuel Clarke Shedwick – Conservatives

Current member: John Shedwick (Con)

Wyre Rural Central

Tom Briggs – Green Party

Sarah Collinge – Independent

Paul Lambert Fairhurst – Conservatives

John Stephen Moore – Labour

Matthew Jacques Salter – Reform UK

Rene Van Mierlo – Liberal Democrats

Current member: Matthew Salter

Wyre Rural East

Oliver James Bonser – Labour

Neil Darby – Liberal Democrats

Caroline Elizabeth Montague – Green Party

James David Tomlinson – Reform UK

Shaun Gerard Turner – Conservatives

Current member: Shaun Turner (Con)

Remember: for the first time at a Lancashire County Council election, you will also need to bring with you suitable photo ID if you are voting in person at a polling station – such as a driving licence, passport or a bus pass for older or disabled people.