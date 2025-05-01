Veteran councillor from Fleetwood retiring from Lancashire County Council role
The 71 year old, who has been in the thick of local politics for some 40 years, is stepping down from the County Council and will not be contesting the Cleveleys South and Carleton seat.
Alan has been a prominent figure at County Hall in recent years, holding the role of deputy leader of the Conservative-run council.
He cut his teeth back in the early 1980s at Wyre borough-level, serving wards in his native Fleetwood, before standing for a seat at the County Council.
His retirement comes at a time when big changes are coming to local government.
Lancashire County Council, Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council, and Blackpool Council have formed a Combined County Authority (CCA) and will be looking to implement the necessary changes in the time ahead.
It is a move which Alan very much welcomes, but he sees a great deal of work ahead and after decades of long days as a councillor, he feels it is the right time to go.
He said: “I feelI’ve done my bit after 40 in local government politics and I think that’s enough.
“I’m 72 at the next birthday and I thought it was time to call it a day.
“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my involvement - I think anything you can do to try and help people and make things better for local communities is a really good thing.
“If anyone was thinking of giving it a try and would definitely recommend them to go for it.
“If they're interested in local politics and want to serve their communities, it is incredibly rewarding.”
He has cautionary words for those looking to enter at County Council level first.
He said: “Most meetings are in the daytime, contrary to what many people believe, and you do need to put in the time.
“That’s why many of the people who are involved tend to be retired.”
Of all the projects Alan has been involved with as a councillor over the past four decades, he hails the CCA move as the one he is most proud of.
He said: “It has been in the pipeline for the last 15 years and never got off the ground - I think that has been very detrimental to Lancashire.
“The Government seems to favour bigger authorities and it will lead to more money coming in, which can be invested in a range of projects.
“I’m proud that we have been able to come to an agreement with Blackburn and Vlackpool - we’ve worked very well with them so far.
“It's just important that the transition is handled correctly and that the people the authority is serving are behind what is happening."
Aln will be spending more time with his family and looking at possible voluntary projects in the near future.
Does he have any predictions about the election results?
He said: "It's difficult to say how things will actually go when it comes to people casting their vote, i thin k it could be close.
"I'm expecting a low turn-out. I think one of the challenges ahead is how to get people more interested in local politics again and in their communities."
Polling stations are open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday May 1, 2025.
Remember: for the first time at a Lancashire County Council election, you will also need to bring with you suitable photo ID if you are voting in person at a polling station – such as a driving licence, passport or a bus pass for older or disabled people.
WYRE
Cleveleys East
Sarah Punshon – Green Party
James Crawford – Reform UK
Andrea Kay – Conservatives
Harry Thomas Swatton – Labour
Current member: Council Andrea Kay
Cleveleys South and Carleton
Luke Meeks – Green Party
Ian Northwood – Conservatives
Rebecca Potter – Liberal Democrats
Jan Schofield – Reform UK
Peter David Wright – Labour
Current member: Coun Alan Vincent (Con) standing down
Fleetwood East
Daniel Neil Bye – Green Party
Sandra Finch – Liberal Democrats
JJ Fitzgerald – Conservatives
David Charles Shaw – Reform UK
Victoria Jane Ruth Wells – Labour
Curently vacant
Fleetwood West and Cleveleys West
Mary Juliet Belshaw – Labour
Stephen Clarke – Conservatives
Georgia Everill – Green Party
Alice Jones – Reform UK
Joanne Joyner – Liberal Democrats
Current member: Stephen Clarke (Con)
Poulton-le-Fylde
Alf Clempson – Conservatives
Barbara Ann Mead-Mason – Green Party
Cheryl Jane Raynor – Labour
Paul Ellison – Reform UK
Jayden Gaskin – Independent
Sean Little – Liberal Democrats
Current member: Alf Clempson (Con)
Thornton and Hambleton
Nigel Alderson – Reform UK
Jeremy Dable – Liberal Democrats
James Matthew Mason – Labour
Monique Rembowski – Green Party
John Samuel Clarke Shedwick – Conservatives
Current member: John Shedwick (Con)
Wyre Rural Central
Tom Briggs – Green Party
Sarah Collinge – Independent
Paul Lambert Fairhurst – Conservatives
John Stephen Moore – Labour
Matthew Jacques Salter – Reform UK
Rene Van Mierlo – Liberal Democrats
Current member: Matthew Salter
Wyre Rural East
Oliver James Bonser – Labour
Neil Darby – Liberal Democrats
Caroline Elizabeth Montague – Green Party
James David Tomlinson – Reform UK
Shaun Gerard Turner – Conservatives
Current member: Shaun Turner (Con)
