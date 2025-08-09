Plans for a major multi-million-pound renovation of one of Blackpool’s most distinctive seafront hotels have been given the go ahead

The impressive property, formerly operating as the Royal Carlton Hotel in South Shore, stands out for its classic Art Deco style and is always included in lists of the Fylde coast’s best buildings in that iconic design style.

In recent years it has started to need renovating and now a hugely ambitious project, under new owners, will do just that.

John and Elishar Westhead outside the Royal Carlton Hotel | Third party

Planners at Blackpool Council have approved an application which entails extensive external and interior refurbishment works, including a complete overhaul of all 38 bedrooms, public areas, and a full reimagining of the bar and restaurant to create a high-quality venue for both residents and visitors.

The applicants are experienced hoteliers John and Elishar Westhead, whose plan is to create a four-star boutique hotel which will provide a major to boost to Blackpool’s tourism offer.

Their application was for external alterations to include formation of new tiered terrace, open pergola structure, access ramp and boundary wall following demolition of existing front terrace, formation of enlarged ground floor openings, insertion of four bi-folding doors leading to bar and restaurant, infilling between the two ground floor outriggers and re-rendering to all elevations.

How it will look: artist's impression of the Royal Carlton Hotel|Joseph Boniface Architects Ltd | Joseph Boniface Architects Ltd

Describing the hotel as a “landmark asset”, John Westhead, director of Growth and Potential Ltd, said of the plans: “This is more than just a refurbishment. It’s a long-term investment into the future of Blackpool’s tourism and hospitality sector.

“We’re proud to be restoring The Royal Carlton Hotel to its former glory, with modern upgrades and a high-end finish that complements the town’s ongoing regeneration efforts.

“The redevelopment plans have been shaped to reflect the town’s proud heritage while offering a fresh,high-quality experience in line with the expectations of today’s leisure and business guests.

“We’re creating a space that not only supports tourism growth but also creates local employment, encourages local community use of the restaurant and bar, and enhances the overall visitor experience.”

Artist's impression of the new bar area at the Royal Carlton Hotel in Blackpool|Joseph Boniface Ltd | Joseph Boniface Ltd

Blackpool based Joseph Boniface Architects Ltd is leading the refurbishment and remodelling of the hotel and said:“This is a fantastic opportunity to reinvigorate this prominent property on Central Promenade.

“We have been tasked with creating a wholesale high quality new look for the hotel including designing the interiors for the restaurant and dining room, bedrooms, reception area and importantly the front apron which will include stepped terrace with integral seating, pergola structure with established planting.”

Recommending approval, the planning officer stated: “Economically the scheme would have a notable positive impact providing employment through its operation and during construction and helping to ensure future viable use.

“Environmentally, the external alterations would be acceptable, there would be no detrimental impact on drainage and environmental quality and biodiversity would not be materially affected. The scheme would bring an empty hotel back into use having a positive impact on the streetscene.

“Socially, the scheme would provide good quality holiday accommodation and facilities helping to regenerate the Inner Area and Resort Core, a goal of the Core Strategy.

“ On this basis, planning permission should be approved."