A proposed 12-hole mini adventure golf course at a Blackpool golfing centre has been approved by planners.

The Tee Time Golf Centre on Fleetwood Road in Norbreck was seeking planning permission from Blackpool Council to build the new ambitious amenity on a piece of spare land.

Councillors on Blackpool’s Planning Committee gave the scheme the go ahead on Tuesday (July 22) after hearing of the various features designed to limit possible impacts on near neighbours.

The new golf course, proposed with families in mind, had attracted huge support, with around 150 representations in favour of the plans.

The holes would be themed around local heritage sites and landmarks such as Blackpool Tower, Blackpool Zoo, and the Illuminations. The application had been recommended for approval.

However, there were also 10 objections to the scheme, included those from worried near-neighbours which triggered a call for the proposals to go before councillors for consideration.

One of the nearby residents, Dr Georgia Greaves, spoke at the meeting and told councillors she still had concerns that the attraction was too close to a number of homes, including her own.

She raised fears about the safety implications for neighbours, particularly over the possibility of stray golf balls being hit at pace into nearby rear gardens.

She said: “This is a big site, surely you could put it elsewhere on the site, away from residential properties?

“How would you feel if this was happening next to your back garden?”

Other objections included concerns over possible noise, disruption and anti-social behaviour.

Andy Lee, the applicant, told the meeting that there would be hedgerows and trees on the site to act as buffers to neighbouring properties and that the people using the new amenity would predominately be families.

In answer to a question from Coun Graham Baker, Mr Lee said the balls for the new golf attraction would not be the standard ones, but made out of soft rubber, which would be safer and could not be “chipped” in the way that normal balls were.

Mr Lee said there was huge support for the project, with recognition it was a major asset for the Blackpool area.

He added: "This is a unique opportunity for the town, there is no other adventure golf facility like this anywhere nearby."

Anchorsholme member, Coun Paul Galley, spoke in favour of the application, saying the project met a number of key council objectives on promoting greater physical activity, building stronger communities and supporting economic growth.

Councillors approved the scheme, with a number of conditions proposed, including stipulation that the protective hedge screening be of sufficient height and that parental supervision be mandatory for younger children.

After the meeting, Dr Greaves said: “I’m disappointed, it seemed to me that the councillors had already made up their minds to approve it, no matter what I said.”

Andy Lee said later: "We've been overwhelmed by the level of support from the public. There is a groundswell of excitement about what we've got planned, which will benefit the whole area."