Vehicle fire under investigation in Fleetwood

One fire engine from Fleetwood responded to the incident in Broadway at around 1.30am today (Thursday, August 12).

The vehicle was "well alight" when crews arrived at the scene.

Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze was launched, the fire service said.

Crews were in attendance for around 50 minutes.

