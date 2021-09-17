Vehicle fire under investigation in Blackpool
An investigation into the cause of a vehicle fire in Blackpool was launched.
One fire engine from Bispham attended the scene in King George Avenue at around 4.20am today (September 17).
The incident involved one vehicle that was "well alight" on the roadway when crews arrived.
Firefighters used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.
They were in attendance for 40 minutes.
An investigation into the cause was launched, the fire service said.
