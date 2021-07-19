Vehicle catches fire in Singleton

One fire engine from Blackpool responded to the incident in Mains Lane at around 7pm yesterday (Sunday, July 18).

The vehicle was smoking when firefighters arrived at the scene.

Crews located the fire in the engine compartment and used one hose reel to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters were at the scene for around 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Dealing with a car fire

- Pull over immediately and switch off the engine

- Get yourself and your passengers out of the vehicle and get as far away as possible

- DO NOT return to the vehicle for possessions

- Call 999, or if you have left your phone in the car, flag down another motorist and get them to call the emergency services for you

- DO NOT attempt to fight the fire yourself

- DO NOT open the hood of the car. This will allow more air to reach the fire which may cause it to flare up

- DO NOT not pour water on the flames