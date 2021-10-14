Vehicle catches fire in Poulton as investigation into cause launched

One fire engine from Blackpool rushed to extinguish the vehicle in Hardhorn Way shortly after 11.10pm on Wednesday, October 13.

The vehicle was "well alight" on the roadway when crews arrived.

Firefighters used one breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the flames.

An investigation into the cause was launched, the fire service said.

Crews were at the scene for approximately 45 minutes.

What to do if a car fire breaks out

Here are some tips from the fire service on what to do if a fire breaks out in your car:

- Switch off the engine

- Get everyone out of the vehicle

- Get far away from the vehicle and stay away, keeping onlookers and others away

- Dial 999 and call the fire and rescue service

- Warn oncoming traffic, if safe to do so

- If, and only if you believe it is safe to do so, attempt to put out the fire with a dry powder or foam extinguisher

- If the fire is in the engine compartment, do not open the bonnet but aim the extinguisher through the radiator grille or under the edge of the bonnet

- Use with caution and if in doubt, don't attempt to tackle the fire

- Never use water on an engine fire - it can short out wiring and spread burning petrol with disastrous effect