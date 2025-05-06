Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fascinating collection of photographs capturing the hidden story of wartime filmmaking in Lancashire has been released to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

The collection was put together by Dorothy ‘Knicky’ Chapman, who was part of the first intake of the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force at the No. 2 School of Photography in Blackpool before being posted to the famous Pinewood Studios, the central hub of military filmmaking.

The remarkable collection has over 150 photographs capturing the perspective of a woman wartime photographer, featuring behind-the-scenes shots from Chapman’s posting at Pinewood Studios and previously unseen images of her training in Blackpool.

The collection reveals the little-known story of the contributions of the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF) to photography and reconnaissance during the Second World War. The WAAF was founded in 1939 to fill non-combat roles in the RAF with women.

Portrait of WAAF Sergeant Knicky Knapman (later Chapman) with Walter Bird's camera, at RAF Iver Heath (Pinewood Studios) | Historic England

Who was Knicky?

Knicky (pronounced Nicky) Chapman volunteered to join the WAAF before conscription was introduced. She was part of the first intake of women, 26 in total, to be trained at the No. 2 School of Photography in 1941, which was established in Blackpool to meet the urgent demand for photographers skilled in aerial reconnaissance.

The training of WAAF photographers like Chapman proved vital to the war effort. It was essential for the training course to keep up with the rapid advancements in military air photography, which provided intelligence that was crucial to the progress of the war.

The collection sheds light on the comprehensive training programme at the School in Blackpool, where WAAF recruits were schooled in all aspects of photography, particularly in the use of air cameras. The images show women learning how to process films in mobile darkrooms, plotting aerial photographs and simulating work under active service conditions.

While the No. 2 School of Photography closed before the end of the war, its legacy lives on through the No. 1 School, which continued to train military photographers and is now the Defence School of Photography at RAF Cosford.

Chapman was posted to the RAFFPU at Pinewood Studios, where she assisted in the production of military films, such as ‘The Big Pack’ and ‘Operational Height’. These provided rare insight into the RAF’s operations and were crucial for maintaining public morale during wartime.

Chapman was one of the select few to work on the Stills department, and the collection features stills from a number of the RAF’s film sets and productions. She also worked alongside notable talents who would later shape the British film industry, including a young Richard Attenborough.

A group of women from the Women's Auxiliary Air Force, in military uniform, posed with their cameras outside the RAF's No. 2 School of Photography | Historic England

A social perspective of wartime life

Beyond capturing the training and work of the WAAF, the collection also showcases the social side of wartime life, revealing the lasting friendships and camaraderie formed by the women. The photographs show Chapman and her WAAF colleagues playing sports, participating in dramatic productions and attending social gatherings at Pinewood Studios with RAF officers.

Duncan Wilson, Chief Executive, Historic England, said: “As we mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, this remarkable collection commemorates the unsung heroes of the Second World War and sheds light on the history of wartime filmmaking. The photographs provide rare insight into a lesser-known aspect of our wartime heritage, from the crucial role of Pinewood Studios as the centre of military filmmaking to the pioneering women of the WAAF. By sharing this collection, we hope to honour the contributions of these women photographers and filmmakers to the war effort, preserving their stories as an important part of our national heritage.”

David Conway, Chief Executive Officer, Pinewood Group, said: “On the 80th anniversary of VE Day we remember the pivotal role both Pinewood and our other UK studio, Shepperton Studios, played in the Second World War. We are honoured to be included in these rare photographs from Historic England’s Archive. Knicky Chapman’s collection provides a fascinating glimpse into the legacy of Pinewood Studios and brings the pioneering role of women to the forefront. We continue to host an annual Service of Remembrance at Pinewood, giving special recognition to the wartime film and photographic units who trained and worked here, and will never forget this important part of British film history.”

Heritage Minister Baroness Twycross said: “This remarkable collection reveals the vital role Pinewood Studios played during the war and shines a light on the hidden contribution of women like Knicky Chapman who broke barriers in military photography. As we commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day, this collection honours their contribution to our national story. Their legacy will continue to inspire future generations.”

To explore the Knicky Chapman collection in the Historic England Archive, visit: https://historicengland.org.uk/images-books/archive/collections/photographs/knicky-chapman-collection/

Share your stories of the women of the Second World War

Little is known about the lives of the women of the RAF Film Production Unit following the end of the war. While Chapman continued her passion for photography after the war, the demobilisation of the WAAF marked the end of these women’s lives in film.

Historic England is inviting people to share the stories of women who served in the RAFFPU and how their time in the WAAF has shaped their lives. Send your stories to [email protected] before Sunday, May 25. The stories will be shared on the Historic England website.