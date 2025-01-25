Van seized in Fleetwood after driver caught with no licence or insurance
A van was stopped on Copse Road for a minor traffic offence on Friday.
Officers subsequently found the driver had no licence or insurance.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The vehicle has subsequently been seized by police.
“No licence + no insurance = no van.”
