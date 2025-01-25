Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A van was seized in Fleetwood after a driver was caught with no licence or insurance.

A van was stopped on Copse Road for a minor traffic offence on Friday.

Officers subsequently found the driver had no licence or insurance.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The vehicle has subsequently been seized by police.

“No licence + no insurance = no van.”

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.