Van seized in Blackpool after MOT expired nine months ago

A van has been seized by police in Blackpool after officers discovered the MOT expired in June

The white Vauxhall Combo was stopped in the resort this at around 2pm today by Lancs Road Police officers.

The driver allegedly gave false details of another person before officers found they were reportedly uninsured.

Lancs Road Police tweeted: "This van was stopped in Blackpool because the MOT expired back in June last year. The driver gave false details of someone who turned out to be uninsured. They then gave the correct details … who also turned out to be uninsured. Driver reported and van seized."