Vaccination programme has helped keep measles at bay in Blackpool following outbreaks elsewhere
Efforts to ensure those at risk are vaccinated have been stepped up, including with the launch of special walk-in clinics where 229 Blackpool residents were vaccinated between February and July this year.
Of those almost 80 per cent (181) were children and young people under 18, of whom 39 per cent were children aged between four and 10. The figures, from a report to Blackpool Council's Health and Wellbeing Board, show just over a third of people (84) were vaccinated at targeted sites, including 40 at the Metropole site where asylum seekers are currently housed.
Action to provide additional vaccination clinics in Blackpool was taken in response to a rise in measles cases in the UK with 2,707 confirmed measles cases reported across England since January 1 this year.
There was a rapid increase in cases in late 2023 driven by a large outbreak in Birmingham. While cases there have now decreased to lower levels, there was also a rise in cases in London and small clusters in other regions.
The report says: "To date zero cases have been notified for Blackpool. To prevent measles outbreaks and cases it is important to keep high coverage, ideally more than 95 per cent of two doses of the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine in the population as cases of measles occur in communities where vaccine uptake is sub-optimal.
"Young, unvaccinated adults who have missed out on childhood MMR vaccination are also susceptible."
Since the outbreak Blackpool Council public health team has worked closely with GP practices, NHS England and Fylde Coast Medical Services (FCMS) to provide the extra clinics.
Further work to encourage take up of the vaccines includes maternity services supporting the uptake of all childhood vaccines as part of the routine childhood immunisation schedule.
Measles, which is a highly contagious virus, normally clears up within seven to 10 days. But in more serious cases it can lead to pneumonia, meningitis, blindness and seizures, or even be fatal in very rare instances.
