Urgent search under way for missing Cleveleys woman

Lancashire Police say a search is under way to find Cherrie Evans, 28, who was last seen in Cleveleys earlier this week.

She is described as being of medium build with dark brown hair and usually wears a black puffa jacket and blue jeans.

Police say they are "growing increasingly concerned" for her welfare and have asked anyone with information to get in touch.

Cherrie Evans, 28, was last seen in the Thornton Cleveleys area and usually wears a black puffa jacket and blue jeans. Pic: Lancashire Police