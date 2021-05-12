Urgent search under way for missing Cleveleys woman
A woman has been reported missing in Cleveleys, prompting police to issue a public appeal to help find her.
Wednesday, 12th May 2021, 2:06 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 12th May 2021, 2:12 pm
Lancashire Police say a search is under way to find Cherrie Evans, 28, who was last seen in Cleveleys earlier this week.
She is described as being of medium build with dark brown hair and usually wears a black puffa jacket and blue jeans.
Police say they are "growing increasingly concerned" for her welfare and have asked anyone with information to get in touch.
If you see Cherrie or have any information on her whereabouts, you can contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting reference 04/76867/21