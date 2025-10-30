An urgent search is under way to find a 32-year-old woman who has not been seen for two weeks and is known to have links to Blackpool.

Zoe Lee, from Haydock, was reported missing to police on Wednesday (October 29).

Her family say they have been unable to contact her since she was last seen around two weeks ago.

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said: “If you see Zoe, please call 999 so we can make sure she is safe.

Zoe is described as being around 4ft 11in tall, of small build, with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Officers say she is known to spend time in both the St Helens area and Blackpool.

Information can also be shared via Merseyside Police’s online form at merseyside.police.uk, on Twitter at @MerPolCC or by calling 101.