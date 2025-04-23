Urgent search for missing Blackburn girl, 15, believed to be with 19-year-old man

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Apr 2025, 16:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Concern is growing for a missing Blackburn girl, 15, who is believed to be with a 19-year-old man.

Tiegan Preece was last seen at about 8pm on April 20.

The 15-year-old is described as 5ft 5in tall, with a slim build and ginger hair.

Lancashire Police believe Tiegan Preece (left) may be with 19-year-old Alfie Speed (right)Lancashire Police believe Tiegan Preece (left) may be with 19-year-old Alfie Speed (right)
Lancashire Police believe Tiegan Preece (left) may be with 19-year-old Alfie Speed (right) | Lancashire Police

She was wearing a green coat with a fur hood, black leggings and Lilo & Stitch trainers when she went missing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Lancashire Police believe Tiegan may be with 19-year-old Alfie Speed, also known as Bancroft.

The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings.

If you have any other information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 1373 of April 20.

Related topics:BlackburnPoliceLancashire Police
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice