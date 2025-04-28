Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An urgent search is ongoing for a man who has been missing since fleeing a mental health hospital in Blackpool more than two weeks ago.

Mohamed Mansour was last seen at The Harbour on Preston New Road at approximately 11pm on Saturday, April 12.

He was wearing grey pyjamas and a black t-shirt when he left the hospital, according to police.

Mohamed Mansour was last seen at The Harbour on Preston New Road | Lancashire Police

Mohamed is described as 5ft 7in tall, with short greyish/black hair and a greyish/black beard which often has a rubber band tied in it.

He is known to have links to Blackburn and Preston.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We believe Mohamed, who has links to Blackburn and Preston, is sleeping rough and we would ask that people keep an eye out for him.

“We would ask that the public don’t approach Mohamed as his behaviour may be unpredictable. However, we want to be clear that he is missing, not wanted in relation with a criminal offence and we are concerned about his welfare.

“Please report any sightings to police by calling 999 as soon as possible.”

If you have any other information that may help police find him, call 101 quoting log number 384 of April 13.