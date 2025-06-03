'I saw the road open up in front of me' - sinkholes keep appearing across Blackpool

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 12:23 BST

A sinkhole that opened up at the junction of Devonshire Road and Caunce Street has once again raised concerns over the condition of Blackpool’s roads and the underlying infrastructure beneath them.

Police and council workers were quickly on scene to secure the area and begin an assessment of the damage.

Sinkhole spotted at the junction of Devonshire Road and Caunce Street.
The sudden appearance of the hole disrupted traffic and drew the attention of nearby residents, many of whom say they are growing increasingly frustrated with what feels like a recurring problem.

A local resident said: “I drove over this and it actually hurt my shoulder and I’ve never heard a bang like it.

“I thought there was something wrong with my car!”

Blackpool has seen a notable rise in sinkhole incidents in recent years.

Another resident said: “It being next to the edge of a sewer access, means it's more likely the side of the access shaft has caved in.”

In some cases large sections of tarmac have collapsed with no warning often blamed on collapsed drains, water mains or weakened ground following extreme weather conditions.

Sinkhole spotted in Blackpool Lingfield Ave/Roseacre Academy.
Residents say the issues often emerge without notice, sometimes overnight, and are typically followed by road closures and emergency works.

Another resident said: “There have been loads of these in Blackpool. The sand shifts and the tarmac starts to sag and eventually gives way as a gap develops underneath.

“They also reoccur in the same places. There was one about four feet across on Arnold Avenue a while ago.”

While the local authority usually acts swiftly to repair damage, the repeated nature of these incidents has left some people to question whether surface fixes are enough.

Blackpool Council said: “Carriageway defects like this can occur at any time but can be more common in the summer months. We would ask anyone who sees anything similar to report it to us.”

The older sewer systems and poor drainage design make certain parts of the region more vulnerable to ground movement and erosion.

In some cases, previously filled-in holes have reopened after just a year or two.

Residents are now calling for more thorough inspections and long-term investment in infrastructure rather than continued patchwork repairs.

Many roads across Blackpool remain under close watch, not just for potholes, but for the sudden appearance of sinkholes that seem to be becoming an unwelcome part of everyday life.

