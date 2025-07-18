An urgent appeal has been launched by police to help locate a 16-year-old girl who has gone missing from her home in Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Layla was first reported missing over the weekend and has now gone missing again.

She was last seen at around 3.10am today near Ma Kelly’s Showboat on Queen’s Promenade.

An urgent appeal has been launched to help locate Layla, 16, who has gone missing from her home in Blackpool. | Lancashire Police

She was heading south towards Gynn Square at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Layla is described as 5ft 4in tall, with burgundy hair tied up in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing a black jumper, black trousers and distinctive red and white high-top shoes.

Police are asking anyone who spots Layla to immediately call 999 to ensure officers can respond promptly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have any other information about her whereabouts, call 101 101 quoting incident number 0129 of 18th July 2025.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We appreciate everyone wants to help and some people will want to post sightings below this post.

“But it is really important that if you see Layla that we get that information as soon as possible.

“So please call 999, so we can send our officers to the area without delay.”