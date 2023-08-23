Urgent appeal launched to find missing teenage boy, 15, who may have travelled to Lancashire

An urgent appeal has been launched to find a missing teenage boy, 15, who may have travelled to Lancashire.

Brady Worthington was last seen in the Bradford area at around 4.20pm on Saturday, August 19.

Officers believe the 15-year-old may have travelled to Lancashire and could be in the Preston area.

Worthington is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build with strawberry blonde shoulder-length hair.

West Yorkshire Police are concerned for his welfare and are urging anyone with information to call 101, quoting 129 of August 20.