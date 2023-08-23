News you can trust since 1873
Urgent appeal launched to find missing teenage boy, 15, who may have travelled to Lancashire

An urgent appeal has been launched to find a missing teenage boy, 15, who may have travelled to Lancashire.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 15:03 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 15:03 BST

Brady Worthington was last seen in the Bradford area at around 4.20pm on Saturday, August 19.

Officers believe the 15-year-old may have travelled to Lancashire and could be in the Preston area.

Worthington is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build with strawberry blonde shoulder-length hair.

West Yorkshire Police are concerned for his welfare and are urging anyone with information to call 101, quoting 129 of August 20.

You can also use the Live Chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus.