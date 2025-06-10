Urgent appeal launched to find missing Blackpool woman last seen 19 days ago

An urgent appeal has been launched to find a missing Blackpool woman who was last seen 19 days ago.

Janine Taylor was last seen outside Heron Foods on Talbot Road at around 6pm on Thursday, May 22.

The 44-year-old is of slim build, with long black and grey hair.

Janine Taylor was last seen on Talbot Road, Blackpool at around 6pm on May 22Janine Taylor was last seen on Talbot Road, Blackpool at around 6pm on May 22
Janine Taylor was last seen on Talbot Road, Blackpool at around 6pm on May 22 | Lancashire Police

She was last seen wearing a blue top with a puffer jacket tied around her.

Janine has links to Blackpool, Litherland, Birkdale and Southport.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We have been making enquiries since she was reported missing to us, and we are now in a position to ask for your help.”

The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Janine.

If you have any other information about her whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 1354 of May 22.

