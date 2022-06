Clara Njie was reported missing from her home in Preston by her family.

She was last seen leaving her home address at around 10pm on Wednesday (June 22).

Police said she resides in Preston but may also have links to Blackpool.

If you have any information about her whereabouts or think you may have seen her, call police on 101 quoting log reference number 0282 of June 23.