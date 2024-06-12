Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An urgent appeal for information has been launched after a one-week-old puppy has been cruelly dumped in a box in Blackpool.

Animal welfare charity organisation Homeward Bound are asking for the public’s help after the young puppy was found in a box on Church Street. They said: “A small, very young puppy has been abandoned in a box on Church Street in Blackpool.

The one-week-old puppy had been abandoned in a box on Church Street in Blackpool. | Google

“The puppy is approximately one week old.

“If anyone has any information or can check their CCTV, around the vicinity of where there was a house fire recently, please let us know.”

They added: “Also, we are appealing for any other puppies from this litter.You can get in touch in confidence, our priority always is, and always will be, the animals welfare.”