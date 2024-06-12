Urgent appeal for information after one-week-old puppy cruelly dumped in a box on Church Street Blackpool

An urgent appeal for information has been launched after a one-week-old puppy has been cruelly dumped in a box in Blackpool.

Animal welfare charity organisation Homeward Bound are asking for the public’s help after the young puppy was found in a box on Church Street. They said: “A small, very young puppy has been abandoned in a box on Church Street in Blackpool.

“The puppy is approximately one week old.

“If anyone has any information or can check their CCTV, around the vicinity of where there was a house fire recently, please let us know.”

They added: “Also, we are appealing for any other puppies from this litter.You can get in touch in confidence, our priority always is, and always will be, the animals welfare.”

Anyone with information should call the Homeward Bound Duty phone on 07542678826.

