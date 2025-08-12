Urgent 999 appeal to find missing teenage girl, 15, last seen on Blackpool's South Pier

Published 12th Aug 2025, 14:21 BST
An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a missing teenage girl, 15, who was last seen on Blackpool’s South Pier.

Milly was last seen on the pier at around 9.15pm yesterday.

She is described as 5ft 5in tall with blonde hair.

The 15-year-old was last seen wearing glasses, a black cap, light blue Hoodrich shorts, a grey Nike hoodie with white trainers.

Milly has links to Poulton, Leyland, Chester and Loughborough.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If you see her, phone 999.

“If you have information to help us find her, phone 101 quoting log 1642 of August 11.”

