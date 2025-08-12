Urgent 999 appeal to find missing teenage girl, 15, last seen on Blackpool's South Pier
Milly was last seen on the pier at around 9.15pm yesterday.
She is described as 5ft 5in tall with blonde hair.
The 15-year-old was last seen wearing glasses, a black cap, light blue Hoodrich shorts, a grey Nike hoodie with white trainers.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Milly has links to Poulton, Leyland, Chester and Loughborough.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If you see her, phone 999.
“If you have information to help us find her, phone 101 quoting log 1642 of August 11.”