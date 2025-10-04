An iconic Blackpool building has once again captured attention after content creator, Dark Explores UK shared their look inside the long-abandoned Abingdon Street Post Office.

The Grade II listed site is steeped in history and has stood empty for years, but remains firmly at the heart of Blackpool’s regeneration ambitions.

Earlier this year, Blackpool Council purchased the property with the help of grant funding recognising it as a key development site in the town centre.

Initially, proposals were drawn up to transform the building into an Indigo Hotel led by Ashall Hospitality (Blackpool) LLP.

The former Post Office building on Abingdon Street, Blackpool.

However, after detailed exploration and cost analysis the project was deemed unviable in its current format.

While the hotel scheme may not be going ahead, the council has confirmed that alternative options are being actively explored.

The vision is to repurpose the building in a way that both protects its heritage and contributes to the town’s long-term economic growth.

Importantly, the redevelopment remains supported by £8 million from the UK Government’s Capital Regeneration Funding (CRF) which has already been used to purchase the site and carry out crucial viability work.

The redevelopment of the post office is part of Blackpool’s wider £2 billion growth and prosperity programme which aims to boost investment and create jobs.

Inside Blackpool's old Post Office. | Dark Explores UK

Upon entering the retro Post Office, there was dust and mess with several old cash registers and an old school safe left for ruin.

For now, it appears that it remains derelect for the time being as YouTube sensation, Dark Explores UK offer a rare glimpse inside the empty building.

This Post Office is owned by Blackpool Council and entering without permission is considered illegal.