Proposals to improve the external lighting at Blackpool's Grade II listed Grand Theatre have been given the go ahead.

Town hall planners have approved an application for listed building consent to make the changes at the venue, using their delegated powers.

The Grand Theatre in Blackpool | Local Democracy Reporting Service

There were no objections from heritage chiefs to the scheme which also includes replacing external shutters with internal shutters at some of the shop-fronts on Church Street linked to the theatre.

The application (reference 24/0452) saw some amendments made to the originally proposed lighting scheme following talks with planning officers.

A report setting out the decision says: "The alterations would benefit the Town Centre Conservation Area and the listed building by removing external shutters, improving the shop-fronts and sensitively improving the visibility of the theatre.

"The proposal would enhance the significance and the special architectural or historic interest of this heritage asset and would make a positive contribution to local character and distinctiveness and the Town Centre Conservation Area."

Work that has been approved includes the fitting of two rows of horizontal LED festoon lighting with clear globes above the ground floor fascia level and above the first floor windows to illuminate the building.

Originally further lighting was proposed around the windows, but this was removed at the request of council officers who felt the horizontal lighting "is sufficient and would not detract from the historic character of the building or the conservation area."

Up-lighters are proposed to sit behind the existing ground floor canopy which will light up the dome at the corner of Church Street and Corporation Street which will also enhance the building.