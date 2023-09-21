News you can trust since 1873
Lancashire Police deal with reports of two deaths close to Gynn Square in Blackpool

Detectives from Lancashire Police have been responding to two sudden deaths just hundreds of metres apart in Blackpool.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 21st Sep 2023, 12:57 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 14:26 BST
Lancashire Police have been responding to two sudden deaths just hundreds of metres apart in Blackpool.

Both were said to be in their 50s - one a man and another a woman.

Detectives have been seen out in force in the Gynn Square are of North Shore since around 11am today.

Police today in the Gynn Square area of North Shore
Police today in the Gynn Square area of North Shore

Three police cars, including a crime scene investigation team, and a private ambulance were seen close to Warbreck Hill.

Police have now confirmed a man in his 50s was found dead inside a flat.

Following investigations officers believe his death was non suspicious.

Police resppnding after a man in 50s found dead in a flat in Warbreck Hill
Police resppnding after a man in 50s found dead in a flat in Warbreck Hill
A Lancahsire Police spokesman said: "We were called by the ambulance service at shortly before 11am today (Thursday, Sept 21) to a report of a sudden death at an address on Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool.

"Officers attended and sadly the body of a man in his 50s was found deceased inside the address.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner."

However, police how now revealed they are also investigating after a woman was found dead in a flat in Redcar Road, Blackpool.

CSI arrive to examine the scene where a woman died in Redcar Road, Blackpool
CSI arrive to examine the scene where a woman died in Redcar Road, Blackpool
The cause of death of the woman in her 50s have still not been released.

CSI arrive to examine the scene where a woman died in Redcar Road, Blackpool
CSI arrive to examine the scene where a woman died in Redcar Road, Blackpool

Emergency services were scceen parked on Leckhampton Road, before searching the alleyway that goes up towards Finchley Road.

Police investigating the sudden death of a woman in Redcar Road, Blackpool
Police investigating the sudden death of a woman in Redcar Road, Blackpool
A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "We were called by the North-West Ambulance Service to Redcar Road, Blackpool, at 10.56am today (September 21) to reports of a sudden death.

"Officers have attended and sadly found a woman in her 50s deceased.

"Her death is currently being treated as unexplained and our officers remain at the scene.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 400 of September 21, 2023." 

There is also ongoing police and forensic activity in Seafield Road in connection with the murder of Eddie Forrester.

