Detectives from Lancashire Police have been responding to two sudden deaths just hundreds of metres apart in Blackpool.

Both were said to be in their 50s - one a man and another a woman.

Detectives have been seen out in force in the Gynn Square are of North Shore since around 11am today.

Three police cars, including a crime scene investigation team, and a private ambulance were seen close to Warbreck Hill.

Police have now confirmed a man in his 50s was found dead inside a flat.

Following investigations officers believe his death was non suspicious.

"Officers attended and sadly the body of a man in his 50s was found deceased inside the address.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner."

However, police how now revealed they are also investigating after a woman was found dead in a flat in Redcar Road, Blackpool.

Emergency services were scceen parked on Leckhampton Road, before searching the alleyway that goes up towards Finchley Road.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "We were called by the North-West Ambulance Service to Redcar Road, Blackpool, at 10.56am today (September 21) to reports of a sudden death.

"Officers have attended and sadly found a woman in her 50s deceased.

"Her death is currently being treated as unexplained and our officers remain at the scene.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 400 of September 21, 2023."