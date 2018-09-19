UPDATE: Trams back on schedule after high winds caused delays

Have your say

Trams services are back on track after problems with the overhead wires caused delays.

Trams travelling northbound were delayed by about 20 minutes when a loose sheet of tarpaulin was blown into the overhead wires near Anchorsholme Lane, Anchorsholme, shortly before 2pm, a spokesman for Blackpool Transport said.

The delays had a knock-on effect for services travelling south.

The spokesman said: "Our overhead team have removed the tarpaulin and the trams are now operating normally. It only took them 20 minutes."