UPDATE: Police release update after man is found dead in Blackpool town centre

The death of a man, whose body was found in a Blackpool town centre street this morning, is not being treated as suspicious, police said.

The discovery was made at around 8.05am in Deansgate, which runs from Cookson Street to Abingdon Street.

Insp Martin Bishop, from Lancashire Police, confirmed earlier there had been a "sudden death outdoors of a male in Blackpool town centre."

He later added: "We are still at the initial stages of the investigation, but we do not consider it a suspicious death."

One woman said she saw uniformed officers and detectives in the street, which had been cordoned off by blue police tape.

Cheryl Lawrence, 42, said: "I was there around 9am and I could see an empty blue sleeping bag and a blue carrier bag in a shop doorway.

"There were lots of police there, including CID."

Last week, a 50-year-old woman died suddenly in nearby Talbot Road.

The woman, who police said was sleeping rough in the resort, was found at around 2.40am on Saturday, June 30.

A file was passed to the coroner, with the death not being treated as suspicious.